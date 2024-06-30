Previous
Boeing 737 Fuselage Assembly by billyboy
Photo 1824

Boeing 737 Fuselage Assembly

This is a photo of a photo which occupied the whole wall of a gallery a few months ago. The detail in the photo was exceptional. The original photo was by Edward Burtynsky.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise