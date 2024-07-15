Previous
Lunch by billyboy
Photo 1839

Lunch

Looks like it's on the moon :-)
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect capture
July 15th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise