Previous
Photo 1922
Commemorative Plates
Spotted these at a photo exhibition about the 1884-1985 UK miner's strike. It was quite a poignant exhibition.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details
1
365
5th October 2024 3:43pm
