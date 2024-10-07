Sign up
Previous
Photo 1923
Dartboard
A dartboard incorporating a picture of the then prime minister who was responsible for the destruction of the UK coal mines during the 80s. This was displayed at a photo exhibition about the miner's strike.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1923
photos
25
followers
35
following
526% complete
View this month »
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
0
Album
365
Taken
5th October 2024 3:45pm
