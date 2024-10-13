Sign up
Photo 1929
Peeling Paint
This is what happens after 55 years of neglect. Spotted this during a visit to the Barking power Station Control Room building east London which has been closed since 1969. Every room was like this.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1929
photos
25
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
12th October 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
