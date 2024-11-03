Previous
Astronomical Clock

Spotted this in Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire. At the top, a figure of Atlas supports a bronze globe which shows the moon and its phases. The clock was constructed around 1690 and it of German origin.

The detail in the clock is amazing.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

BillyBoy

