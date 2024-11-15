Previous
Garlic by billyboy
Photo 1962

Garlic

Planted some garlic cloves about a month ago and was surprised to see these shoots so soon. I should be able to harvest the garlic by spring next here. Here's hoping.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
537% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise