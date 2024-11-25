Previous
Reclining Figure by billyboy
Photo 1972

Reclining Figure

Reclining Figure is the name of this sculpture created by Henry Moore in 1979. It can be seen at the Henry Moore Foundation in Hertfordshire, UK.
