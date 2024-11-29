Previous
New Buds by billyboy
New Buds

Planted this Tulip bulb about a month ago. Surprised to see the buds so early. Looking forward to March/April 2025.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
gloria jones ace
Neat with the all black background
November 29th, 2024  
