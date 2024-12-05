Previous
A Brilliant Evening by billyboy
A brilliant evening at John Rutter's Christmas Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
543% complete

Photo Details

