Abandoned Pier by billyboy
Photo 1984

Abandoned Pier

Spotted this sad looking pier during a trip along the Thames a while ago.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
543% complete

Photo Details

