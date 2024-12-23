Previous
This brings back memories by billyboy
Photo 2000

This brings back memories

Found this whilst rummaging around. Back in the day I used to develop my own B&W film and print them. Colour was a bit more complicated. Might load this into my old Canon AE-1 and see what comes out.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact