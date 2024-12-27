Previous
The Upcycling Spider by billyboy
Photo 2004

The Upcycling Spider

Spotted this whilst out and about in Gravesend, Kent, and it is for storing used plastic bottles. There were a few others like this scattered around. A clever idea.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57 ace
That's so cool ! I work for an environmental education center. Thanks for the inspiration !
December 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good idea just looks weird
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact