Munns by billyboy
Photo 2005

Munns

Discovered this wonderful shop whilst wandering about in Gravesend, Kent. It really is an old-school shop that stocks everything and has been trading since 1842. Well worth a visit.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
549% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing stuff
December 28th, 2024  
