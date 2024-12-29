Sign up
Previous
Photo 2006
Christmas Cactus
Spotted this beautiful plant in a shop window.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
3
2
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2006
photos
25
followers
34
following
549% complete
View this month »
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
16th December 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot that shows of the plant's colorful blooms
December 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice plant
December 29th, 2024
Tia
ace
That's a lovely specimen
December 29th, 2024
