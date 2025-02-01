Sign up
Photo 2013
Couldn't Resist It
I know that this has been photographed millions of times, but I just couldn't help myself :-).
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2013
photos
25
followers
34
following
Tags
big ben
Karen
ace
A beautifully captured Big Ben! It’s such an iconic building, it’s worth every capture that’s ever been taken of it.
Wonderful shot, great perspective and POV.
February 1st, 2025
Wonderful shot, great perspective and POV.