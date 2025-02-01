Previous
Couldn't Resist It by billyboy
Couldn't Resist It

I know that this has been photographed millions of times, but I just couldn't help myself :-).
1st February 2025

BillyBoy

@billyboy
January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Karen ace
A beautifully captured Big Ben! It’s such an iconic building, it’s worth every capture that’s ever been taken of it.
Wonderful shot, great perspective and POV.
February 1st, 2025  
