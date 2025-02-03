Previous
The Clew by billyboy
Photo 2015

The Clew

The Clew is the name of this light installation at Canary Wharf, east London.

It was commissioned for the Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival and is made from one hundred circles of red light. It was quite stunning.
