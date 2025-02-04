Previous
Evanescent Droplets by billyboy
Photo 2016

Evanescent Droplets

Evanescent Droplets is the name of the art installation seen at the Winter Lights Festival at Canary Wharf, east London.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome looking
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact