Previous
Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson by billyboy
Photo 2021

Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson

This is a statue of Nelson in the room, at The Painted Hall, where his body laid in state from 5 - 7 January 1806 before his funeral in St. Paul's Cathedral.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact