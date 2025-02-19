Previous
Nearing The End by billyboy
Photo 2022

Nearing The End

I was given a bunch of roses which are now coming to an end.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project.
553% complete

Photo Details

