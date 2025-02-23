Previous
Retro Camera by billyboy
Retro Camera

Spotted this in the window of an antique store. I wonder if it still works. It was priced at £275.
23rd February 2025

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Christine Sztukowski
Nice find
February 23rd, 2025  
