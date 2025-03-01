Previous
Looking East by billyboy
Photo 2031

Looking East

Looking east along the Thames from the Millenium Bridge near St Pauls. In the foreground is Southwark Bridge and behind that is London Bridge. In the distance is the grand old Tower Bridge. It was a beautiful day.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
