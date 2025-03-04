Previous
The Millenium Bridge by billyboy
Photo 2034

The Millenium Bridge

The Millenium Bridge and St Paul's Cathedral as seen from the south bank of the Thames.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice composition
March 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact