Cernunnos by billyboy
Photo 2036

Cernunnos

Spotted this piece at an embroidery exhibition in London and it is machine embroidered. The result is studding. Cernunnos, apparently, is the horned god of wild places and creatures.
BillyBoy

Tia ace
Beautifully done.
March 6th, 2025  
