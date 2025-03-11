Previous
An Old Gentleman's Shop by billyboy
Photo 2041

An Old Gentleman's Shop

Spotted this shop window in Jermyn Street, central London. The shop is Taylor of Old Bond Street has been based in Jermyn Street since the 1950s. Probably one of the last of its kind.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
