Previous
Photo 2041
An Old Gentleman's Shop
Spotted this shop window in Jermyn Street, central London. The shop is Taylor of Old Bond Street has been based in Jermyn Street since the 1950s. Probably one of the last of its kind.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2041
photos
25
followers
34
following
