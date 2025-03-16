Previous
Radiogram by billyboy
Photo 2046

Radiogram

Spotted this at an exhibition. It is a Dynatron radiogram which has a turntable and radio where the lid is opened. It is from around the 1960s and looks quite elegant today.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Photo Details

