Local Mural by billyboy
Local Mural

A mural of a local footballer embracing his ex-coach.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It speaks to me
March 18th, 2025  
Neil ace
Very moving mural.
March 18th, 2025  
