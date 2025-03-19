Previous
Fashion Show by billyboy
Photo 2049

Fashion Show

Spotted this at an exhibition of student's work at the London College of fashion. This exhibit caught my eye. It is a handmade silk organza dress under a huge handmade and hand-painted coat.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
