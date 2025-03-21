Previous
Star Vacuum Cleaner by billyboy
Photo 2051

Star Vacuum Cleaner

Spotted this at the Museum of the Home is east London.

This vacuum cleaner was invented
in 1910 and the drum was pushed up and
down to suck up the dust but it was not
very effective.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
