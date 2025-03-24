Previous
Naked Tree by billyboy
Naked Tree

Spotted this at the Chelsea Physic Garden, central London. At first glance, the tree looks quite bare, but on closer inspection, the bark appears quite smooth.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
