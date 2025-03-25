Previous
Crisis at Christmas by billyboy
Crisis at Christmas

Spotted this photo during an exhibition about London during the 70s/80s. This photo shows hundreds of homeless people sleeping on matresses on the floor of a disused church in the early days of the charity Crisis at Christmas.
