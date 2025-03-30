Previous
Majestic Mast by billyboy
Majestic Mast

This is the Crystal Palace television transmitter which was built during the 1950s. Apparently, it is the most important transmitter in the UK in terms of population as it covers the Greater London area and beyond.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details

