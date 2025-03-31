Previous
The Best So Far by billyboy
The Best So Far

Tulipa Fosteriana is the name of this tulip. I'm really pleased with the result as over the years, my tulips have been rather dull. I Spent a bit more last year and this is the result :-).
Photo Details

