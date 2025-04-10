Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2071
The Juggler
Spotted this outside of Hove Town Hall, east Sussex. This statue was made by artist Helen Collis who died of cancer in August 1995 at the age of 57. It was gifted to the city council by the sculptor's husband and family
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2071
photos
25
followers
34
following
567% complete
View this month »
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th April 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful statue
April 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close