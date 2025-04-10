Previous
The Juggler by billyboy
The Juggler

Spotted this outside of Hove Town Hall, east Sussex. This statue was made by artist Helen Collis who died of cancer in August 1995 at the age of 57. It was gifted to the city council by the sculptor's husband and family
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful statue
April 10th, 2025  
