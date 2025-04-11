Previous
Napeleon as Mars the Peacemaker by billyboy
Photo 2072

Napeleon as Mars the Peacemaker

Spotted this in Apsley house, home to the Duke of Wellington. This statue was made for Napolean in 1806, but he didn't like it. It was later purchased and presented to the duke in 1816.

Apsley House is amazing and well worth a visit.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact