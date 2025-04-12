Previous
Candelabra by billyboy
Candelabra

One of a pair presented to the Duke of Wellington in 1816 by the bankers of the City of London. On display at Apsley House, central London, the home of the Duke of Wellington. The workmanship is remarkable.
