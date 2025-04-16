Previous
Coming to an end by billyboy
Coming to an end

I planted these bulbs last winter and was very pleased with the results. I spent a bit more on National trust bulbs and I think it paid off.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
