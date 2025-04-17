The Hippo and Rabbitwoman

Spotted this in Kingston Upon Thames. It is one of many sculptures scattered throughout the town centre. The card at the bottom reads as follows:-



The hippo had a problem. Her kind was known as some of the most ill-tempered and

dangerous animals, when really, she was a big softy! All she asked was to be given space and plenty of waterholes to wallow in. znfortunately, the waterholes are drying up at a rapid pace, and over 95% of hippos have disappeared in the DRO alone. She explained all of this to her friend, Rabbitwoman, over coffee and plenty of watermelons. They knew it would take a group effort to solve her problem



Rabbitwoman is part of the iconic hybrid duo who tell the autobiographical tale of two opposites coming together as best friends and soulmates. This beloved pair of characters work as our conduit with wildlife, helping us find joy in nature and rekindle our connection with the wild. In the last 50 years, 70% of the planet's wildlife has been lost. We must act now to save them.