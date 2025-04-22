Previous
Battersea Bridge by billyboy
Photo 2083

Battersea Bridge

Taken during a stroll along the Embankment on the north side of the Thames. The Battersea Power Station can be seen on the right,
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact