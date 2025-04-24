Previous
Richard Coeur de Lion by billyboy
Photo 2085

Richard Coeur de Lion

Also known as Richard the Lionheart who was the King of England from who reigned from 1189 to 1199. Spotted this outside the Houses of Parliament, London.
