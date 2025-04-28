Previous
Bliss by billyboy
Photo 2089

Bliss

Being on the train was heavenly after spending time on a noisy bus. No loud phone calls, no loud conversations, no rattling crisp packets. What more could one want on a lovely warm spring day :-).
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact