G-Wiz by billyboy
Spotted this cute little vehicle spotted in London. It is the REVAi, known as G-Wiz in the UK. It is an electric vehicle of Indian origin which ceased production in 2012.
BillyBoy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very interesting and cute little car
May 1st, 2025  
