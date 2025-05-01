Sign up
Photo 2092
G-Wiz
Spotted this cute little vehicle spotted in London. It is the REVAi, known as G-Wiz in the UK. It is an electric vehicle of Indian origin which ceased production in 2012.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very interesting and cute little car
May 1st, 2025
