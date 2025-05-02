Previous
Bridge over the River Lea by billyboy
Bridge over the River Lea

The artwork for this bridge came from the art collection of Madge Gill, who was born in London's east end in 1882 and passed away in 1961. She seldom showcased her artwork. After her death, thousands of drawings were found in her home.
Chris Cook ace
Quite striking. Marvelous clouds.
