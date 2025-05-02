Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2093
Bridge over the River Lea
The artwork for this bridge came from the art collection of Madge Gill, who was born in London's east end in 1882 and passed away in 1961. She seldom showcased her artwork. After her death, thousands of drawings were found in her home.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2093
photos
25
followers
34
following
573% complete
View this month »
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th April 2025 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
Quite striking. Marvelous clouds.
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close