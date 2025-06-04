Previous
Happy Birthday to Me by billyboy
Photo 2125

Happy Birthday to Me

Celebrating my birthday today with this wonderful scallop starter in a restaurant overlooking the sea. It was a perfect lunch 🍾.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
582% complete

PhotoCrazy ace
Happy Birthday!
June 4th, 2025  
