Previous
Old and New Bentleys by billyboy
Photo 2127

Old and New Bentleys

These Bentleys were spotted on the same day on the Kings Road, Chelsea. The top left one was manufactured in 1928 and the bottom right in 2025. This puts 97 years between them which is quite remarkable.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact