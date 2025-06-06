Sign up
Photo 2127
Old and New Bentleys
These Bentleys were spotted on the same day on the Kings Road, Chelsea. The top left one was manufactured in 1928 and the bottom right in 2025. This puts 97 years between them which is quite remarkable.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
