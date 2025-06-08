Sign up
Photo 2129
First Crop
Planted out some garlic last October for the first time and this is the result. Plenty of bulbs have been produced though they are a lot smaller than the supermarket ones. Hopefully, they should taste better.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
