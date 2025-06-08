Previous
First Crop by billyboy
Photo 2129

First Crop

Planted out some garlic last October for the first time and this is the result. Plenty of bulbs have been produced though they are a lot smaller than the supermarket ones. Hopefully, they should taste better.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact