Sundial by billyboy
Photo 2136

Sundial

This photo was taken at 4.06 pm. The sundial shadow is on the 3, so allowing for the fact that British Summer Time is 1 hour ahead, I suppose that the sundial is correct. Cool invention.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
585% complete

Photo Details

