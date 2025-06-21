Previous
Algave Parryi by billyboy
Photo 2142

Algave Parryi

Spotted this evergreen succulent in the gardens at RHS Wisley. It looked quite majestic.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely textures and composition
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact