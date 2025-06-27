Previous
The Great Garden Seat by billyboy
The Great Garden Seat

Spotted in the gardens of RHS Hyde Hall. I would love to build something like this.
BillyBoy

Christine Sztukowski ace
I'd like to sit there
June 27th, 2025  
