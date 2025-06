Water Lily

Spotted this in the gardens of RHS Hyde Hall.



I asked AI to generate this which I thought was quite fitting.



"From quiet waters, calm and deep,

the lily wakes from nature’s sleep.

Its petals bright, yet soft and still,

unfold beneath the morning chill.

No voice it needs, no boast, no sound—

just sun and leaf and sky around.

It speaks in silence, pure and true,

of earth’s soft grace and sky-born dew."